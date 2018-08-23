Romania tourism VAT cut
- Aug 23, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Romania is reviewing cutting the VAT rate on tourism services. This would include hotel accommodation, and entrance into attractions, hotels and similar public events. Currently, tourism related services are subject to the standard 19% VAT rate. The government is now reviewing reclassifying them to the 5% reduced rate. Romania just postponed a scheduled VAT rate cut from 19% to 18% until 2020.
Most countries in the EU have reduced VAT rates on tourism and similar services to help subsidize their local industries. The UK and Denmark are the notable exceptions.
|Country
|Hotel VAT rate
|Restaurant VAT rate
|Theatres, Cinema VAT rate
|Standard VAT rate
|UK
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|Ireland
|9%
|9%
|9%
|23%
|France
|10%
|10%
|10%
|20%
|Germany
|7%
|19%
|7%
|19%
|Italy
|10%
|10%
|10%
|22%
Need help with your Romanian VAT compliance?
Researching Romanian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses