Romania tourism VAT cut

Romania is reviewing cutting the VAT rate on tourism services. This would include hotel accommodation, and entrance into attractions, hotels and similar public events. Currently, tourism related services are subject to the standard 19% VAT rate. The government is now reviewing reclassifying them to the 5% reduced rate. Romania just postponed a scheduled VAT rate cut from 19% to 18% until 2020.

Most countries in the EU have reduced VAT rates on tourism and similar services to help subsidize their local industries. The UK and Denmark are the notable exceptions.