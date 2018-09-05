Romania cuts tourism VAT to 5%
- Sep 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Hotel accommodation and restaurant services in Romania are to be recategorised from the first reduced VAT rate of 9% to the second reduced 5% rate. The standard VAT rate for all other goods and services in Romania is 19%.
Romania recently confirmed that it will not cut its VAT rate to 18% on 1 January 2019, as planned.
Many EU countries, such as Ireland and Germany, have long provided a tax subsidy to this key sector, with considerable boosts in job creation and international visitor numbers.
|Country
|Hotel VAT rate
|Restaurant VAT rate
|Theatres, Cinema VAT rate
|Standard VAT rate
|UK
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|Ireland
|9%
|9%
|9%
|23%
|France
|10%
|10%
|10%
|20%
|Germany
|7%
|19%
|7%
|19%
|Italy
|10%
|10%
|10%
|22%
