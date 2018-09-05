VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Romania cuts tourism VAT to 5% - Avalara

Romania cuts tourism VAT to 5%

  • Sep 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Romania cuts tourism VAT to 5%

Hotel accommodation and restaurant services in Romania are to be recategorised from the first reduced VAT rate of 9% to the second reduced 5% rate. The standard VAT rate for all other goods and services in Romania is 19%.

Romania recently confirmed that it will not cut its VAT rate to 18% on 1 January 2019, as planned.

Many EU countries, such as Ireland and Germany, have long provided a tax subsidy to this key sector, with considerable boosts in job creation and international visitor numbers.

CountryHotel VAT rateRestaurant VAT rateTheatres, Cinema VAT rateStandard VAT rate
UK20%20%20%20%
Ireland9%9%9%23%
France10%10%10%20%
Germany7%19%7%19%
Italy10%10%10%22%

