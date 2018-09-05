Romania cuts tourism VAT to 5%

Hotel accommodation and restaurant services in Romania are to be recategorised from the first reduced VAT rate of 9% to the second reduced 5% rate. The standard VAT rate for all other goods and services in Romania is 19%.

Romania recently confirmed that it will not cut its VAT rate to 18% on 1 January 2019, as planned.

Many EU countries, such as Ireland and Germany, have long provided a tax subsidy to this key sector, with considerable boosts in job creation and international visitor numbers.