South Africa raises B2C e-services registration threshold
- Mar 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith
South Africa is to increase the VAT registration threshold for foreign providers of electronic services to consumer from the ZAR50,000 to ZAR1million. This is calculated on a rolling 12-month calendar.
The new registration threshold will come into place on 1 April 2019.
In addition, the definition of e-services will be extended:
- It has removed a number of e-services currently exempted from VAT. Effectively, only education e-services provided by foreign public bodies and telecoms services would be exempted from VAT
- Intermediaries and online platforms responsible for issuing invoices and collections on such supplies will be liable to register, too
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
