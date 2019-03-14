VATLive > Blog > European News > South Africa raises digital B2C e-services registration threshold

South Africa raises B2C e-services registration threshold

  • Mar 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith

South Africa is to increase the VAT registration threshold for foreign providers of electronic services to consumer from the ZAR50,000 to ZAR1million. This is calculated on a rolling 12-month calendar.

The new registration threshold will come into place on 1 April 2019.

In addition, the definition of e-services will be extended:

  • It has removed a number of e-services currently exempted from VAT. Effectively, only education e-services provided by foreign public bodies and telecoms services would be exempted from VAT
  • Intermediaries and online platforms responsible for issuing invoices and collections on such supplies will be liable to register, too

Latest South African news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe