VATLive > Blog > VATLive > South Korea foreign e-services VAT extension

South Korea foreign e-services VAT extension

  • May 7, 2019 | Richard Asquith

South Korea is to extend the non-resident VAT obligations on digital service from 1 July 2019. This will now include foreign providers of:

  • cloud computing;
  • intermediaries of peer-to-peer services; and 
  • online advertising.

Providers may use the simplified e-services VAT registration regime which onlyallows for the declaration of tax outputs.

South Korea VAT news

Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
