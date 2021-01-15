Suriname hikes import sales tax

The South American state of Suriname is to raise import sales tax from 10% to 12%. This is a short-term measure. Most domestically services are still taxed at 8%, except luxuries which are charged at 25%. Domestically supplied goods are subject to 8% sales tax.

The turnover tax is, in principle, due when remuneration is (partially) received. A tax return is filed within 15 days after the end of the specific month.