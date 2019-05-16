Swiss relax VAT foreign income disclosures
- May 16, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Swiss Federal Tax Authority is to relax the complex rules on non-resident tax payers disclosing their worldwide income for VAT compliance.
Since 1 January 2019, non-resident businesses providing taxable supplies in Switzerland have been obliged to register for Swiss VAT if their worldwide income exceeded CHF100,000. This initially required companies to provide details of all their global income. This has now been limited to details of Swiss earnings.
Need help with your Swiss VAT compliance?
Researching Swiss VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses