VATLive > Blog > VAT > Swiss relax VAT foreign income disclosures

Swiss relax VAT foreign income disclosures

  • May 16, 2019 | Richard Asquith

The Swiss Federal Tax Authority is to relax the complex rules on non-resident tax payers disclosing their worldwide income for VAT compliance.

Since 1 January 2019, non-resident businesses providing taxable supplies in Switzerland have been obliged to register for Swiss VAT if their worldwide income exceeded CHF100,000. This initially required companies to provide details of all their global income. This has now been limited to details of Swiss earnings.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
