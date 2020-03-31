VATLive > Blog > Taiwan > Taiwan VAT easements for coronavirus

Taiwan VAT easements for coronavirus

  • Mar 31, 2020 | Richard Asquith

19 May - speedy VAT credits are now available for small reclaim below NT$300,000 up until 30 June 2020.

31 March - VAT registered businesses in Taiwan have been provided with payment and filing relief during the coronavirus epidemic.

Businesses have the option to delay both payments and filings from the regular timing of the 15th of the month to the end of the month for March, April and May reporting. An extension for payment delay must be applied for. 

