Tunisia VAT easements on coronavirus

  • May 6, 2020 | Richard Asquith

6 May - VAT audits have been suspended, and speedy credit reclaims will be offered.

14 April - Tunisia has announced delays on tax filings to help companies dealing coronavirus cashflow issues.

VAT credits, due to businesses which have incurred more VAT on purchased than they have collected on sales, will benefit from express repayments of one more or quicker. Tax debts may also be renegotiated over a period of up to seven years. Fines on late payments will be withheld until 30 June 2020.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

