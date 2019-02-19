Turkey cuts VAT on books
- Feb 19, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Turkey is proposing to reduce the VAT rate on printed books from 18% to nil. This includes journals. The measure, Article 13 of the VAT Act. is currently with parliament.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara