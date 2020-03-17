VATLive > Blog > Jersey > UK Jersey offers GST payment deferrals on coronavirus

UK Jersey offers GST payment deferrals on coronavirus

  • Mar 17, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Jersey Minister for Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture has confirmed the island will offer deferred Goods and Services Tax payment schedules to assist with economic difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Minister also promised holidays on social security contributions and rents where the government is the landlord. The Government will also support Jersey Business with top-up funding, to ensure additional resources are available with practical advice and support on the actions that businesses can take to prepare for the economic challenges as a result of coronavirus.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
