Uruguay extends COVID-19 VAT cuts

Uruguay has extended the temporary VAT rate cut for the tourism and hospitality sector until September 30, 2021. This means the affected services will continue to benefit from a cut from the standard VAT rate of 22% to 13%.

The rate cut has now been extended twice, originally to April 1 and then June 30. It was originally introduced in November 2020. For the purposes of VAT benefits, services must be paid with credit card, debit card or electronic money instruments, among others, for the VAT reduction to apply.

The cut applies to the following services: