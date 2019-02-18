US Wyoming marketplace sales tax collections
- Feb 18, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Wyoming is to require marketplaces to collect out-of-state Sellers’ sales tax from 1 July 2019. This is based on the 2019 South Dakota v Wayfair Supreme Court ruling, imposing ‘economic nexus’ sales tax liabilities for the first time on sellers not located in a state.
In addition to collecting the taxes on their own sales and those of sellers, the marketplaces are liable for errors not due to deliberate misdeclarations by the Sellers.




VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara