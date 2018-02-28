VAT Reporting update 18.2.1
- Feb 28, 2018 | Jason Moore
Overview
This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month February. It includes new reports for 2018 and bug fixes.
Main changes in Reports
- Austria: The 2018 periodic VAT Return in PDF format is now available.
-
Italy:
- VAT Return VP – We have made an update to include the following change: when the field trimester holds the value 5, we will no longer populate box 14 on the pdf or in the XML
- We have now added the Italian yearly VAT return in PDF and e-format, for year 2017, to be filed in 2018.
- Hungary: We have updated the new version of the VAT Return e-file where box 840 and 850 are now displayed in negative numbers as well.
- Malaysia: VAT Return PDF - We have introduced the new layout for the 2018 return. Any new operations to be reported in box 15, are not supported automatically. If you have VAT codes that need to be mapped to box 15, you have to work with the user defined boxes temporarily. We will update this in the next release. Take in mind, redeliver might be needed if you had already released the 2018 transactions without this change
-
Spain:
- The new e-file version of the Modelo 303 is now available.
- ESGC – VAT Return – Fixed Format – Modelo 418: The 2018 monthly e-file for the return is now available. There are no mapping or content changes involved. (see also modelo 410)
- ESGC – Local Listing – Fixed Format – Modelo 415: The 2018 yearly e-file is now available. There are no content changes involved.
- ESGC – VAT Return – Fixed Format – Modelo 411 – The 2018 monthly e-file is now available. There are no mapping or content changes involved.
- ESGC – VAT Return – Fixed Format – Modelo 410 – The 2018 monthly e-file modelo 410 is now available. There were no mapping or content changes involved.
- Belgium: Intrastat – XML and GEN TXT – 2018 - We now allow decimals for the quantity and value fields and we also fixed the XML format. In the past, the direction (in / out) in the header was not correct
- Germany: VAT - PDF - yearly – 2017 - We have now added the 2018 yearly VAT Return. It’s related to year 2017 and for filing in 2018.
- Switzerland: We have now added the CH VAT Return for corrections in PDF format.
- Slovenia: We now also support corrections in VAT Returns in PDF and XML format.
