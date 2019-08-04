VATLive > Blog > VAT > Zambia delays Sales Tax replacement of VAT till 2020

Zambia delays Sales Tax replacement of VAT till 2020

  • Aug 4, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Zambia has postponed for the third time this year the replacement of the existing Value Added Tax system with a Sales Tax. The new turnover tax will now be implemented on 1 January 2020 instead of 1 September 2019.

The delay is due to lack of preparedness by taxpayers. There are also concerns around a big jump in inflation, which a turnover tax would add to.

