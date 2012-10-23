Germany may force tour operators to VAT register

  • Oct 23, 2012 | Richard Asquith
Germany may force tour operators to VAT register

The German tax authorities have submitted a proposal to require foreign tour operators sub-contracting coach tours to register for VAT, and comply with German VAT reporting.

Currently, non-German coach operators who travel through the territory of German must register and charge German VAT at 7% or 19%.  The new proposal would impose the same requirement on any tour operators who outsource the service to coach operators.

Click for free German VAT info

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara