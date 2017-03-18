German call-off stock VAT registration

  • Mar 18, 2017 | Richard Asquith
German call-off stock VAT registration

The German Federal Tax Court (BFH) has ruled that non-resident companies providing call-off stock in German will no longer have to VAT register.  The tax authorities have yet to comment or apply the change.

The ruling, FG Hessen, concerned a Spanish company that held stocks with a German customer.  The customer controlled the terms of the stock warehousing and issuance, including free and exclusive access to the stock in Germany.   Delivery terms, pricing and stock levels had already been agreed in the terms of the contract between the two parties.

The BFH ruled that where the customer in German controlled the stock, it should be considered as call-off stock in the terms of the EU VAT Directive.  This means that any sale should be considered a nil-rated intra-community supply.  There is no obligation on the vendor to German VAT register.

Click for free German VAT info

Need help with your German VAT compliance?



Researching German VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Latest German news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara