Belgium extends COVID VAT help

The Belgian government has prolonged a range of reliefs for businesses to reflect the ongoing economic difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The reduced VAT rates will be extended on 6% for masks and hydroalcoholic gels. There will be a continued deferral on VAT penalties for late filings and payments.

Aside from VAT measures, there will also be relaxation on employment taxes and teleworking.

Last year, Belgium announced a reduction of the VAT rate on catering, restaurant and cafe services from 12% to the reduced rate of 6%. The measure would apply until the end of 2020. Business entertaining expenses would become fully deductible – currently only 69% of the cost may be deducted. This follows the recent German, Bulgarian and Greek examples.