The Great EU VAT Reform: Are you ready?

EU VAT reform introducing the IOSS and OSS will offer businesses some significant business benefits. Here, we explore the actions you can take now to get ahead and to realise these advantages sooner rather than later.

On July 1, 2021, member states of the European Union (EU) will roll out the most significant changes to VAT obligations of B2C ecommerce in 30 years – the introduction of the Union & Non-Union One-Stop Shop (OSS), the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) and Marketplace Deemed Supplier Obligations.

While the reforms are designed to simplify tax, as with any change, understanding what the reforms mean can feel overwhelming for business leaders.

At the 2021 Avalara Ecommerce Summit, Matt Harrison, one of Avalara’s VAT solutions specialists, spoke to Thomas Lemmon, senior journalist at Accountancy Age to help businesses understand what the changes mean and what you need to be thinking about to ensure you remain compliant.

Matt Harrison said: “These changes have been part of the EU roadmap for many years. The key reform means many ecommerce sellers will be able to report all their pan-EU sales on a single VAT return, instead of having multiple VAT registrations across the EU. These changes are a massive opportunity to support the growth of the SMB market”.

While there will undoubtedly be some initial complexity around understanding these changes, there are significant business benefits in the simplification of the EU VAT reform. These include: