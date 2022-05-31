Don’t let tax break your festive spirit (or profit)

Despite ongoing uncertainty with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, new research suggests 79% of retailers are expecting 2021 to be their biggest holiday season on record.

With consumers seemingly determined to catch up on lost time with loved ones, it appears little will dampen their festive spirit. Apart from perhaps, worries as to whether Santa will be able to deliver this year. For online retailers, it’s not too late to get onto your buyers’ good list and get ready to welcome in 2022 with a bang.

According to a recent survey we conducted, over a third (34%) of consumers are worried about supply chain issues delaying deliveries. A further 28% are nervous about Brexit customs issues delaying the delivery of gifts at the border. Despite these concerns, price conscious consumers are unwilling to pay customs excesses to ensure Santa’s parcels arrive in time with just 1 in 5 being willing to pay almost anything in customs excesses to ensure Santa will deliver their gifts in time for Christmas morning.

These concerns aren’t without justifiable cause. Retailers are also feeling the strain. Two fifths (40%) of retailers admit to feeling overwhelmed by their tax and compliance obligations, citing it as one of their greatest anxieties this holiday season. Furthermore, 43% are anxious about the current supply chain crisis delaying deliveries.

With just a few weeks to go until the end of the year, sellers are feeling far from prepared.

44% have reported that the increased volume of sales over the holiday period leads to more time spent processing tax and compliance obligations and 40% cited feeling overwhelmed by their tax and compliance obligations this holiday season – but it’s not too late!

If this sounds familiar, don’t panic. With increasing uncertainty with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there is still time to put into place the support you need ready for you to help your customers when they need you the most.