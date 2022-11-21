May your festive growth be merry and automated

As the U.K. economy continues to shrink, our latest research has found that British consumers will be keeping their spending close to home this festive period.

More than half (53%) of shoppers claim that they have no plans to purchase Christmas goods from international retailers in a bid to avoid additional shipping and customs charges. The research also found that consumers’ biggest frustrations with festive shopping are Brexit related: 37% of consumers are turned off by unexpected costs at checkout which have been heavily driven by post-Brexit tax implications.

With the Christmas period a traditionally lucrative time for retailers, many will already be feeling the pressure from the reduction in international sales and customer spending. Shoppers will look to make their money count this festive period.

Despite these consumer concerns, there is still an opportunity for retailers to have a little festive cheer.

Building and nurturing consumer trust is key to effective growth. This can be earned through product quality, customer service, and an optimal buying experience.