May your festive growth be merry and automated

Avalara Avalara Nov 21, 2022

As the U.K. economy continues to shrink, our latest research has found that British consumers will be keeping their spending close to home this festive period.  

More than half (53%) of shoppers claim that they have no plans to purchase Christmas goods from international retailers in a bid to avoid additional shipping and customs charges. The research also found that consumers’ biggest frustrations with festive shopping are Brexit related: 37% of consumers are turned off by unexpected costs at checkout which have been heavily driven by post-Brexit tax implications. 

With the Christmas period a traditionally lucrative time for retailers, many will already be feeling the pressure from the reduction in international sales and customer spending. Shoppers will look to make their money count this festive period. 

Despite these consumer concerns, there is still an opportunity for retailers to have a little festive cheer.  

Building and nurturing consumer trust is key to effective growth. This can be earned through product quality, customer service, and an optimal buying experience.

Add tax automation to your holiday sales strategy

An optimal buying experience can be supported through simplifying cross-border VAT registrations, calculating customs duties at check out, collecting import tax or connecting existing systems - providing a seamless and transparent customer experience will keep your shoppers coming back for more.  

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT and U.S. sales tax.  

Avalara’s automated, cloud-based solutions can help you manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance tasks imposed by global tax authorities. 

The good news is that getting your systems and processes updated and ready now for the busy weeks ahead is achievable. Find out more about how Avalara can help. 

United Kingdom Ecommerce VAT
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
