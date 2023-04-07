VAT in the digital age: What’s next for the EU tax agenda?
Video: What’s next for the EU tax agenda?
What you need to know for 2023 and beyond
On 7 December 2022, the European Commission (EC) published details of major reforms to the VAT regime, known collectively as ‘VAT in the digital age’.
These reforms aim to simplify VAT registrations for cross-border transactions by expanding the One-Stop Shop (OSS) to include more types of products. ‘VAT in the digital age’ will also introduce a blanket digital reporting requirement to harmonise live transaction reporting, including e-invoicing, in the EU.
The EC is also expected to implement further requirements for digital marketplaces (electronic interfaces) to collect VAT on behalf of its sellers.
In anticipation of these changes, companies are seeking out experts and technology to provide guidance and insight into how to navigate the evolving landscape.
In this webinar, we discuss:
- Digital reporting requirements, including e-invoicing
- VAT treatment of the platform economy
- Which industries will be most affected by the new policies
- What senior leaders can do to help their teams
About the speaker
Alex Baulf
Senior Director of Indirect Tax, Avalara
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.