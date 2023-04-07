What you need to know for 2023 and beyond

On 7 December 2022, the European Commission (EC) published details of major reforms to the VAT regime, known collectively as ‘VAT in the digital age’.

These reforms aim to simplify VAT registrations for cross-border transactions by expanding the One-Stop Shop (OSS) to include more types of products. ‘VAT in the digital age’ will also introduce a blanket digital reporting requirement to harmonise live transaction reporting, including e-invoicing, in the EU.

The EC is also expected to implement further requirements for digital marketplaces (electronic interfaces) to collect VAT on behalf of its sellers.

In anticipation of these changes, companies are seeking out experts and technology to provide guidance and insight into how to navigate the evolving landscape.

In this webinar, we discuss: