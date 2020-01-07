Bulgarian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Bulgaria follows the EU rules on VAT compliance , however it is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Bulgaria must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Bulgarian tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Bulgarian VAT returns briefing.

Once registered for Bulgarian VAT , you will have to start following the local rules in a number of aspects. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Bulgaria determine when the VAT is due.

In general, for goods where a VAT invoice has not been issued, i.e. most B2C transactions, the tax point is generally the physical supply of the goods or the payment, whichever is earlier. For goods supplies where an invoice is issued, i.e. most B2B transactions, the tax point is generally deemed to be the invoice date regardless of when the actual supply took place. For the supply of services where no VAT invoice is issued i.e. B2C services the tax point is usually considered to be the time when the service is delivered to the customer or the payment, whichever takes place earlier. In the case of longer B2C services the tax point occurs when the service has been completed. For service supply where a VAT invoice is issued i.e. B2B services the tax point occurs on the invoice date regardless of when the supply occurred.