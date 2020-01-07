Hungarian EC Sales and Purchase Lists (ESPL)

ESPLs are filed in in Hungary on the same basis as VAT returns e.g. a business which files quarterly VAT returns will file quarterly ESPLs. The deadlines for filing ESPLs are also the same as those for VAT returns. However, if a business’ intra-Community supplies exceed EUR100,000 in any quarter, monthly filing of ESPLs becomes obligatory. Quarterly filing may be resumed if the business’ intra-Community supplies subsequently fall below EUR100,000.

Hungarian ESL filings are made online in the same way as VAT returns. There may be a fine of up to HUF500,000 for late or incorrect Hungarian ESL filings.