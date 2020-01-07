Hungarian VAT invoice requirements
Hungarian VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform with the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.
Date of issuance and storage of Hungarian invoices
Hungarian VAT invoices must be issued at the latest fifteen days after the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for eight years. Hungary, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
Hungarian invoice requirements
Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:
- Date of issuance
- A unique, sequential number
- VAT number of the supplier
- Full names and addresses of the supplier and customer
- Full description of the goods or services provided
- Details of quantities of goods, if applicable
- A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
- The net, taxable value of the supply
- The VAT rate applied, and the amount of VAT (in HUF if the invoice has been issued in a different currency)
- Details to support zero VAT – export, reverse charge or intra-community supply
- The total, gross value of the invoice
Need help with your Hungarian VAT compliance?
Researching Hungarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Menu
- Hungary
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Romania
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom