Bolivian VAT rates and VAT compliance

VAT invoices must be supplied for all taxable supplies above BOB 5. They should include the following information.

Name, address of the supplier

Tax number of the supplier

Name, address and tax number of the customer

Indication that it is a tax invoice ‘FACTURA’

Date of supply

Unique, sequential invoice number with expiry date and security code

Virtual invoicing system number and QR code

Description of the goods or services provided, including unit prices

VAT rate, amount charged and gross amount of the invoice

There are several formats for Bolivian-compliant invoices, including: paper, e-invoices and web-based invoices (Sistema de Facturación Virtual). Invoices may be issued in a foreign currency, but must include the Bolivianos equivalent prices and VAT, converted at the rate of the Central Bank.

Bolivia is introducing a new real-time e-invoicing system, Sistema de Facturación Electrónica, between March 2019 and February 2020. This applies to most larger businesses which much provide real-time invoices to the tax authorities via a portal.