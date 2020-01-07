Bolivian VAT rates and VAT compliance
Bolivian VAT rates
The standard VAT rate in Bolivia is 13%.
The current rates are:
Bolivia VAT rates
|Rate
|Type
|Which goods or services
|13%
|Standard
|All other taxable goods and services, VAT is on gross amount, and so effective rate is 14.94%
|0%
|Zero
|Mining cooperatives and small private mining companies with state contracts, exports; physical books
|0%
|Excempt
|Financial services; tourism services for non-residents
Bolivian VAT compliance
VAT invoices must be supplied for all taxable supplies above BOB 5. They should include the following information.
- Name, address of the supplier
- Tax number of the supplier
- Name, address and tax number of the customer
- Indication that it is a tax invoice ‘FACTURA’
- Date of supply
- Unique, sequential invoice number with expiry date and security code
- Virtual invoicing system number and QR code
- Description of the goods or services provided, including unit prices
- VAT rate, amount charged and gross amount of the invoice
There are several formats for Bolivian-compliant invoices, including: paper, e-invoices and web-based invoices (Sistema de Facturación Virtual). Invoices may be issued in a foreign currency, but must include the Bolivianos equivalent prices and VAT, converted at the rate of the Central Bank.
Bolivia is introducing a new real-time e-invoicing system, Sistema de Facturación Electrónica, between March 2019 and February 2020. This applies to most larger businesses which much provide real-time invoices to the tax authorities via a portal.
Time of supply rules
VAT is due at the time of supply. In Bolivia, this is defined as the time of delivery or transfer of ownership for goods. For services, it is the early of invoice payment or supply of the service. Import VAT is due at the time of clearance of the goods through customs.