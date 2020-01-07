Bolivian VAT registration

Tax payers must be VAT registered to provide their first supply. Registration requires the following documentation:

Incorporation deeds

Proof of address of business

Appointed legal representative details

Completed Form MASI-001 registration application.

Once the application has been accepted, the taxpayer will receive a unique tax identification number (Número de Identificación Tributaria).

Bolivia does not provide a voluntary registration system since there is no registration threshold. There is also no provision of group VAT registrations where related businesses submit a consolidated return and are able to make intra-group transactions on a VAT-free basis.