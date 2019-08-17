Argentina zero rates foodstuffs
- Aug 17, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Argentina is to reclassify basic foodstuff to the zero VAT. This includes milk; bread; rice and sugar. The emergency measure is being introduced in the midst of an ongoing economic crisis and peso currency drop against the US dollar.
The reduction is only intended as temporary until the year end.
