Avoid the Brexit import VAT trap

From 1 January 2021, anyone selling goods to consumers or businesses between the UK and EU facea import VAT, potential tariff charges and customs declarations for the first time. You can choose to ignore these and push the bill and paperwork to your customers. But this will be a nasty surprise for them, as well as result in long delivery delays. This all means no repeat business. Most savvy customers will know in advance if you try this, and will refuse to accept the responsibility. Again, more lost business.

With a little planning now, you can avoid this terrible customer experience, side-step the import VAT payments and ensure your goods still clear through to your UK or EU customers as they did prior to Brexit.

Pick the right INCOTERMS – switch to Delivered Duty Paid

If you take over the customs, VAT obligations and liabilities (see below), you can agree this with your customer via the Incoterms (International Commercial Terms). These are global pre-defined commercial terms for cross-border trade.

The most common one for accepting full responsibility for VAT and customs is Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) where you become the importer of record. In addition to organising full transport to the customer’s site, you take care of all the VAT and customs bother to clear the goods through UK or EU customs. A great customer experience; but you’ll have to manage the paperwork and taxes. This contrasts with Delivered at Place (DAP) where you leave the customer to the import taxes.

How to manage the import VAT headache

From a VAT perspective, whilst you are liable for the UK or EU import VAT, you can avoid any cash payment.