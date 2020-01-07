Netherlands Import VAT deferment

As with other EU countries, non-resident companies bringing goods into the Netherlands should VAT register and pay over import VAT at 21% (and customs duties) to clear the goods through customs into free circulation.

However, the Dutch VAT authorities offer one of the most progressive VAT deferment regimes for non-resident importers of goods into the European Union. This includes two principle schemes to reduce or eliminate the import Dutch VAT due. Both involve appointing a VAT fiscal representative who is responsible for all reporting of VAT or the movement and goods.