Dutch VAT rates and VAT compliance

Netherlands, like all EU member countries, follows the EU VAT Directive on VAT compliance. However, it is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Netherlands must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Dutch tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Dutch VAT returns briefing.

If a foreign company is liable to account for Dutch VAT, and has obtained a VAT number, it must then comply with the local VAT rules. This covers:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Netherlands determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.