Bahrain opens VAT registration portal

  • Dec 10, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Bahraini tax office has opened its VAT registration portal for businesses required to be VAT registered. The Gulf state is launching a 5% VAT regime from 1 January 2019.

The National Bureau for Taxation (NMT) is requiring any resident business selling more than BD 5million taxable supplies per annum to register by 20 December 2018. Non-resident businesses have no threshold, and must register immediately. Voluntary registrations are also permitted.

Registration includes providing the following information:

  • Name of company
  • Commercial Register details
  • Details of Director or Administrator, including tax number
  • Estimates of taxable sales, imports and exports
  • Latest audited financial statements

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara