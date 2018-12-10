Bahrain opens VAT registration portal

The Bahraini tax office has opened its VAT registration portal for businesses required to be VAT registered. The Gulf state is launching a 5% VAT regime from 1 January 2019.

The National Bureau for Taxation (NMT) is requiring any resident business selling more than BD 5million taxable supplies per annum to register by 20 December 2018. Non-resident businesses have no threshold, and must register immediately. Voluntary registrations are also permitted.

Registration includes providing the following information: