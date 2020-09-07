Brexit – what happens if no UK-EU trade deal?

Progress on a UK-EU post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement neogtiations (FTA) are faltering. It is looking increasingly likely that the UK’s transition period out of the EU trading structure after 31 December 2020 will meet a hard Brexit. What areas could an FTA cover, and what happens if no trade deal is concluded?

In the case of no deal, it certainly means weaker UK and EU economies. There will also be some shortages in UK shops and truck hold-ups. Perhaps more importantly, a break in political relations at a critical time as the UK and EU look to tackle COVID, and complex global relations.