China raises VAT registration threshold
- Jan 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith
China has raised its VAT registration threshold from 1 January 2019 from CNY30,000 to CNY100,000 for small businesses. The measure is temporary for the next two years.
The move is part of a range of tax incentives to help prop-up the economy in the face of a slowing global economy and from the effects of international tariff increases. Other measures include:
- Cuts in stamp duty
- Reduction in local education taxes on businesses
- Cut in corporate income tax for small companies from 25% to 20%
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara