Croatia COVID-19 VAT deferrals

25 July - Croatia cuts food VAT to 13%

15 April update - businesses may apply for a deferal of payments for businesses with a drop of 20% or more of revenue. This will apply for March returns due on the 30 April; and the April return due by 31 May.

Update, 3 April: new proposal to allow businesses to pay VAT on sales invoices until customers have settled the liabilitiy.

24 March: Croatia is to allow VAT registered businesses with annual turnover below HRK 7.5m to delay their Value Added Tax liabilities due in April out to July. There will be no penalties or late interest charges. But returns must still be filed on time, the 20th of the month or quarter after the reporting period. A further 3-month to October can also be requested.

It will then be possible to negotiate payment schedules for the missed VAT for up to two years ahead. Any postponement must be first applied for.

