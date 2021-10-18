Are you ready to be Inspired? Dragon’s Den star and retail magnate Theo Paphitis headlines Avalara’s Inspire 2021 event to talk modern retailing

This past year has been one like no other. The way we live, work and play has changed forever. For many businesses, this has meant rapid operating changes, with many rethinking their international commerce strategies altogether. Yet there are many reasons to be optimistic and there's never been a better time to look further afield.

Who better to learn from how to successfully adapt to this change, than self-proclaimed shopkeeper and multimillionaire high-street retail magnate, Theo Paphitis.

Owner of British high-street success stories, Ryman, La Senza, Robert Dyas and more, Paphitis joins Financial Times Economics Editor Chris Giles to talk about what saved his stores during the enforced closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He’ll be delving into the need for investment in digital technologies, the shift in consumer expectations and how the pandemic has been an enabler for accelerated growth.

We guarantee you’ll come away inspired by the fantastic opportunity e-retailers now have, to focus on growth and long-term sustainable success.

