France imposes full marketplace liabilities 2021
- Oct 13, 2020 | Richard Asquith
As EU member states roll out the implementing legislation for EU VAT ecommerce package for July 2021, some anomalies are emerging on the rules.
Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
