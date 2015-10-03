France lowers distance selling VAT threshold to €35,000

France is to lower its distance selling VAT threshold from €100,000 to €35,000 per annum from 1 January 2016. The change was announced as part of the 2016 Finance Bill last week.

France’s decision to switch to the lower threshold will now draw into the French VAT regime many thousands of small retailers from other EU member states.

It follows hopes for the introduction of a €100,000 VAT threshold on digital services which has similarly brought many thousands of 'micro-businesses' into the foreign VAT net. This proposal is under review with the European Commission, and is unlikely to result in any changes for at least two years or more.