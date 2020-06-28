France will not require Brexit UK fiscal representative
- Jun 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The French office for foreign VAT registration has indicated that it will no oblige UK businesses with a French VAT registration to appoint a French Fiscal Representative following Brexit.
The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020. It remains in the EU VAT regime until 31 December 2020 under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. After this time, the UK is viewed as a non-EU, third country for VAT, customs and all other EU rules.
This could mean that up to 19 of the EU27 state would oblige UK businesses with a VAT registration to appoint a local fiscal representative to represent them, and oversee their VAT reporting. This is often a costly exercise since the fiscal representative may require a bank deposit or guarantee.
Need a fiscal representative in France?
Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your French VAT compliance?
Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses