France will not require Brexit UK fiscal representative

  • Jun 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The French office for foreign VAT registration has indicated that it will no oblige UK businesses with a French VAT registration to appoint a French Fiscal Representative following Brexit.

The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020. It remains in the EU VAT regime until 31 December 2020 under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. After this time, the UK is viewed as a non-EU, third country for VAT, customs and all other EU rules.

This could mean that up to 19 of the EU27 state would oblige UK businesses with a VAT registration to appoint a local fiscal representative to represent them, and oversee their VAT reporting. This is often a costly exercise since the fiscal representative may require a bank deposit or guarantee.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
