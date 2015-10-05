France VAT software & electronic payments

The French VAT authorities are stepping up measures to improve VAT compliance and collections.

As part of the latest French Budget for 2016, all VAT registered entrepreneurs will be required to use officially recognised accounting software. In particular with regard to recording sales. This new requirement will be phased in by 2018.

French VAT registered businesses will be required to settle their monthly/quarterly VAT returns via direct debit. This means the tax authorities will require bank account details of each company, and the authority to electronically withdraw the amount declared in the latest VAT return.

This new rule applies to foreign companies from 1 December 2015, and they will be required to provide the French tax office with their foreign bank account details.