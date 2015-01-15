French VAT rates and returns updates
- Jan 15, 2015 | Richard Asquith
France has issued a number of decrees modifying the French VAT regime. The changes, effective on 1 January 2015, include:
French VAT rates
- The VAT rate on construction services provided in designated areas of deprivation has been reduced to 5.5%
- Imports of works of art or antiques will now be subject to 5.5% instead of 10%.
- Tickets for sporting events have been reclassified from nil VAT to 5.5%
French VAT returns
- Withdrawal of the requirement to submit two duplicate annual returns for the simplified VAT regime
- VAT remittances for the simplified VAT regime have been changed to twice annually
