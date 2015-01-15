VATLive > Blog > VAT > French VAT rates and returns updates - Avalara

French VAT rates and returns updates

  • Jan 15, 2015 | Richard Asquith
French VAT rates and returns updates

France has issued a number of decrees modifying the French VAT regime. The changes, effective on 1 January 2015, include:

French VAT rates

  • The VAT rate on construction services provided in designated areas of deprivation has been reduced to 5.5%
  • Imports of works of art or antiques will now be subject to 5.5% instead of 10%.
  • Tickets for sporting events have been reclassified from nil VAT to 5.5%

French VAT returns

  • Withdrawal of the requirement to submit two duplicate annual returns for the simplified VAT regime
  • VAT remittances for the simplified VAT regime have been changed to twice annually
Click for free VAT & GST news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara