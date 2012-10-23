Germany may force tour operators to VAT register
- Oct 23, 2012 | Richard Asquith
The German tax authorities have submitted a proposal to require foreign tour operators sub-contracting coach tours to register for VAT, and comply with German VAT reporting.
Currently, non-German coach operators who travel through the territory of German must register and charge German VAT at 7% or 19%. The new proposal would impose the same requirement on any tour operators who outsource the service to coach operators.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara