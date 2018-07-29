Ghana abandons VAT rise
- Jul 29, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Ghana has confirmed that it will not go ahead with the previously proposed VAT rise. It had been announced in February that it would rise from 15% to 17%. This includes a proposal to reintroduce VAT on financial services.
The rate was last increased from 12.5% to the current 15% in January 2014. Last year, the government introduced a 3% flat rate for small companies.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara