Ghana abandons VAT rise

  • Jul 29, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Ghana has confirmed that it will not go ahead with the previously proposed VAT rise. It had been announced in February that it would rise from 15% to 17%. This includes a proposal to reintroduce VAT on financial services.

The rate was last increased from 12.5% to the current 15% in  January 2014. Last year, the government introduced a 3% flat rate for small companies.

