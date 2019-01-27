Indonesia demands marketplace VAT data
- Jan 27, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Indonesia has become the latest country to require online marketplaces to share their third-party VAT data to help reduce fraud.
From 1 April 2019, marketplaces will be required to submit detailed listing of sale be online sellers. All sellers should be VAT registered when their annual sales pass Rupiah 4.8billion. Small and medium-sized sellers are liable to a 0.5% turnover tax on these sales, too.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara