Indonesia latest round of digital VAT companies

Indonesia has published a fourth list of foreign providers of digital services selling to consumers that it expects to VAT register. This latest list of eight includes Alibaba Singapore, Microsoft, GitHub Inc, Microsoft Regional Sales Pte Ltd, UCWeb Singapore Pte Ltd, The New Pte Ltd, Coda Payments Pte Ltd and Nexmo Inc.

In total, Indonesia has singled out 36 largest digital services providers operating on a non-resident basis for Value Added Tax obligations.

Indonesia is following the global drive to include foreign providers of digital services in the VAT net. 12 countries, including Mexico and Chile, have adopted this measure in 2020 alone. With a further 16 likely to move ahead in the next 18 months.

Follow Avalara's global VAT on digital services tracker.