Italy marketplace reporting requirements go live
- Aug 8, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Italy has implemented its new anti-VAT fraud reporting requirements on marketplaces. This includes obliging online platforms to detail transactions they facilitate on behalf of third-party sellers. This is in advance of the EU-wide marketplace deemed supplier obligation changes in 2021.
From 31 October 2019, operators of electronic interfaces, including marketplaces, which facilitate the distance sales of EU and imported goods in Italy, will have to report the following information on a quarterly basis:
· Details of the third-party seller, including tax number
· Total sales by € and quantities in Italy
