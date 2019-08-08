VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Italy marketplace reporting requirements go live

Italy marketplace reporting requirements go live

  • Aug 8, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Italy has implemented its new anti-VAT fraud reporting requirements on marketplaces. This includes obliging online platforms to detail transactions they facilitate on behalf of third-party sellers. This is in advance of the EU-wide marketplace deemed supplier obligation changes in 2021.

From 31 October 2019, operators of electronic interfaces, including marketplaces, which facilitate the distance sales of EU and imported goods in Italy, will have to report the following information on a quarterly basis:

·     Details of the third-party seller, including tax number

·     Total sales by € and quantities in Italy

Need a fiscal representative in Italy?

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Italy

Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?


Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Italy VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe