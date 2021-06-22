Italy provides COVID-19 VAT bad debt relief

Italy has introduced a range of measures to help businesses still struggling with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes accelerated bad debt relief on reclaiming Value Added Tax already paid to the tax authorities on sales invoices. Previously, taxpayers had to wait until at least one year after court insolvency proceedings had commenced. Taxable persons may now issue a credit note and recover the VAT through their next Italian VAT return at the start of such legal proceedings.

Other Italian proceedings include: delay of the new plastic bag tax; improvement to the ACE corporate relief.