Italy SDI e-invoice update
- Nov 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Italian tax office has provided further guidance on the 1 January 2019 extension of the Sistema di Interscambio (SdI) e-invoice reporting to B2C and B2B transactions. This new obligation will require all resident businesses to submit compliant e-invoices to the government’s SdI platform for automatic approval and forwarding onto customers.
The following clarifications were provided:
- Resident businesses must submit to the SdI platofrm e-invoices for supplies to non-resident businesses. They will not need to include the ‘recipient code’, instead marking zero’s as for B2C invoices. The non-resident customer will be able to retrieve their approved PDF purchase invoices from the SdI platform, or the vendor can provide them. Although the latter would not guarantee a compliant purchase invoice for input VAT deduction.
- The free government e-invoice storage facility will be effective for 15 years
- Purchase e-invoices received after the month end, but dated in the prior month, may be deducted in the prior month up until 15th of the month received (the day before the prior month VAT return submission deadline)
- There is no requirement to give e-invoices unique numbers aside from their regular VAT invoice numbers
- For domestic reverse charge invoices with the N6 code, the purchaser will use the approved SdI invoice, but will also create a self-invoice. This may (but not mandatory) be submitted to SdI.
- The Italian Data Protection Authority has raised EU General Data Protection Regulation concerns, and requested a delay in the SdI 2019 modifications.
