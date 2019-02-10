Lithuania quarterly VAT returns for small businesses
- Feb 10, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Lithuanian is to permit businesses with sales below €300,000 per annum to switch to quarterly VAT returns. Currently, they must file monthly returns.
The new reporting calendar will be introduced from 1 July 2019
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara