Netherlands lowers Intrastat thresholds

The Netherlands has lowered its 2019 annual thresholds for Intrastat reporting as follows:

reporting threshold drops from €1.2m to €1.0m Arrivals reporting threshold is lowered from €1m to €0.8m.

The reductions in the thresholds are aimed at bringing in an additional 2,300 tax payers into the reporting net. This is largely to help identify and tackle VAT fraud.

Intrastat is an EU-wide reporting requirement for goods movements across internal EU borders. It helps governments understand trade flows within the EU Single Market, and detect VAT fraud.