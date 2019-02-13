Portugal extends VAT settlement

Portugal is proposing to allow VAT registered businesses an additional five days to settle their VAT liabilities.

Currently, VAT returns are due by the 10thof the second month after the end of the reporting month or quarter. So up to 41 days following the reporting period end. This will remain in place, but the payment deadline of any VAT liabilities will move to the 15thof the second month.

Most businesses are on quarterly filing – only businesses with a turnover below €650,000 per annum may file quarterly.